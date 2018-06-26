Senior Developer Angular and PHP – Eastern Cape -R720k

JOB DESCRIPTION

Highly dynamic software development powerhouse specializing in Blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, and bespoke mobile applications is currently looking for a vibrant, autonomous system Architect/Senior Developer to join their team in Jeffrey’s Bay. They are currently working on a crypto currency platform and will be integrating with many different crypto currencies as well as offering merchant services and building trust in the community.

Skills and Experience

– BSc or relevant IT-related national qualification

– 7+ years IT experience

– Leadership skills

– Agile Development Methodology

– Solid PHP Development knowledge and experience

– Angular

– MySQL

– HTML

– CSS

– JavaScript

– React JS

– RPC

– JSON

– Git

– Nginx

– Node JS

– PostgreSQL

Advantageous to have; Understanding of

– Crypto currencies such as bitcoin

– Bitcoin core

– Cryptocurrency clients

Duties and Responsibilities

– Full architectural design, development, and deployment of overall systems

– Define solutions based on user/client needs

– Ensure requirements are consistent, complete, correct and operationally defined

– Define required integrations with existing applications, systems and/or platforms

– Research, identify and select technology products for solution delivery

– Establish, implement and document technology integration and/or migration strategies

– Stay on top of the industry trend and new technologies for system architecture

– Design, implement and enforce coding and integration standards

