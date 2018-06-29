IT Software Engineer

Vacancy available for a self-driven, passionate & result driven Software Engineer with the ability to work individually, developing and implementing code generation projects.
Requirements;
Relevant IT degree
Software application development skills with 5 years specific experience with design and implementation of complex business applications
Knowledge and experience of C#, HTML, Typescript
Detailed knowledge on the theory and practice of software engineering
Experience in industry standards & best practice in software architecture and design
Salary negotiable (Depending on experience) + Pension Fund + 13th Cheque
Send CV to (email address)