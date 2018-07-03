Software Developer

Jul 3, 2018

A new and exciting IT opportunity has become available with our prestigious client in East London. Our client is seeking to appoint an experienced (+/- 5 yeras) Software Developer.Minimum Qualifications:

  • National Diploma: Information Technology or equivalent application development degree or BSc Computer Science

Minimum Experience:

  • 5 years development experience within a corporate environment. Including experience in a Microsoft development environment/Microsoft.Net (C# / VB.NET) and SQL.
  • Fluent in database design / implementation / development and SQL query using MS SQL Server (queries, stored procedures, triggers, etc.)

Key Outputs:

Reporting to the Business Systems Specialist, the appointee will:

  • Analyze manual processes and develop systems accordingly to fulfil user requirements
  • Provide input into and developing system specifications
  • Refine processes and procedures, by automating manual processes used throughout the company to enhance productivity
  • Co-ordinate and execute multiple projects according to business requirements
  • Design / implementation / development of databases using MS SQL Server (queries, stored procedures, triggers, creation / maintenance of jobs, etc.)
  • Manage SQL databases by enhancing performance, integrity and maintaining application security
  • Provide user support on all systems utilised within the organisation to improve organisational efficiency including ERP software, IMS (Integrated Management System) and other related systems
  • Troubleshoot bugs, errors and inconsistencies
  • Provide training to end users on the company’s systems
  • Proactively investigate ways to reduce support calls and problems experienced
  • Provide mentorship to where necessary

Other requirements needed:

• Good time management skills

• Strong interpersonal and communication skills

• Technical and analytical problem solving skills

Preference:

  • Knowledge and experience of relevant systems (allocated in terms of operational requirements) an advantage:
  • BAAN (ERP system)
  • Business Analytics
  • SQL Server Reporting Services
  • .NET

Should you apply for an advertised vacancy, kindly note that your application is deemed to be unsuccessful should you not receive a response from our offices within 2 weeks of application.

