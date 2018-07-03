A new and exciting IT opportunity has become available with our prestigious client in East London. Our client is seeking to appoint an experienced (+/- 5 yeras) Software Developer.Minimum Qualifications:
- National Diploma: Information Technology or equivalent application development degree or BSc Computer Science
Minimum Experience:
- 5 years development experience within a corporate environment. Including experience in a Microsoft development environment/Microsoft.Net (C# / VB.NET) and SQL.
- Fluent in database design / implementation / development and SQL query using MS SQL Server (queries, stored procedures, triggers, etc.)
Key Outputs:
Reporting to the Business Systems Specialist, the appointee will:
- Analyze manual processes and develop systems accordingly to fulfil user requirements
- Provide input into and developing system specifications
- Refine processes and procedures, by automating manual processes used throughout the company to enhance productivity
- Co-ordinate and execute multiple projects according to business requirements
- Design / implementation / development of databases using MS SQL Server (queries, stored procedures, triggers, creation / maintenance of jobs, etc.)
- Manage SQL databases by enhancing performance, integrity and maintaining application security
- Provide user support on all systems utilised within the organisation to improve organisational efficiency including ERP software, IMS (Integrated Management System) and other related systems
- Troubleshoot bugs, errors and inconsistencies
- Provide training to end users on the company’s systems
- Proactively investigate ways to reduce support calls and problems experienced
- Provide mentorship to where necessary
Other requirements needed:
• Good time management skills
• Strong interpersonal and communication skills
• Technical and analytical problem solving skills
Preference:
- Knowledge and experience of relevant systems (allocated in terms of operational requirements) an advantage:
- BAAN (ERP system)
- Business Analytics
- SQL Server Reporting Services
- .NET
