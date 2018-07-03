Software Developer

A new and exciting IT opportunity has become available with our prestigious client in East London. Our client is seeking to appoint an experienced (+/- 5 yeras) Software Developer.Minimum Qualifications:

National Diploma: Information Technology or equivalent application development degree or BSc Computer Science

Minimum Experience:

5 years development experience within a corporate environment. Including experience in a Microsoft development environment/Microsoft.Net (C# / VB.NET) and SQL.

Fluent in database design / implementation / development and SQL query using MS SQL Server (queries, stored procedures, triggers, etc.)

Key Outputs:

Reporting to the Business Systems Specialist, the appointee will:

Analyze manual processes and develop systems accordingly to fulfil user requirements

Provide input into and developing system specifications

Refine processes and procedures, by automating manual processes used throughout the company to enhance productivity

Co-ordinate and execute multiple projects according to business requirements

Design / implementation / development of databases using MS SQL Server (queries, stored procedures, triggers, creation / maintenance of jobs, etc.)

Manage SQL databases by enhancing performance, integrity and maintaining application security

Provide user support on all systems utilised within the organisation to improve organisational efficiency including ERP software, IMS (Integrated Management System) and other related systems

Troubleshoot bugs, errors and inconsistencies

Provide training to end users on the company’s systems

Proactively investigate ways to reduce support calls and problems experienced

Provide mentorship to where necessary

Other requirements needed:

• Good time management skills

• Strong interpersonal and communication skills

• Technical and analytical problem solving skills

Preference:

Knowledge and experience of relevant systems (allocated in terms of operational requirements) an advantage:

BAAN (ERP system)

Business Analytics

SQL Server Reporting Services

.NET

Should you apply for an advertised vacancy, kindly note that your application is deemed to be unsuccessful should you not receive a response from our offices within 2 weeks of application.

Learn more/Apply for this position