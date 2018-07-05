Data Analyst

Data Analyst – Kenilworth, Cape TownMinimum requirements:Grade 12.Logistics / Supply Chain Related DegreeGraduate or 1-year experience in analysing data and dependent processes / reporting.Experience in SAP, EWM and WM processes- preferredThe main purpose of the job is managing, supporting and processing of Supply Chain master data issues on a National scale.Accurate and timely processing of Supply Chain data.Regular data reviews and validations and prompt resolution of all issues related to Supply Chain master data.Provide assistance and guidance to various projects, tasks and initiatives where they impact on or require Supply Chain master data.Play a lead role in auditing, deciding, defining and monitoring logistical data.Should you not hear back from Fempower in a month, your CV will be deemed as unsuccessful.

