Java Specialist & Designer

– Specialist

– 1. Pattern and Framework Establishment

– 2. Publishing of PSPG and governing the usage

– 3. Recommends changes to the methodology to enable Enterprise Java development and maintenance.

– 4. Establish and maintain an exit strategy for specific technologies, industry standards and framework components

– 5. Monitor and measure re-use of the framework

– 6. Deliver the Java technologies to streamline the Java development, execution and operational environments

– 7. Perform QA checks on project and BAU Java based deliverables (designs so forth)

– 8. Deliver and manage the Java framework design and code base

– 9. Watch industry trends and recommend roadmaps

– 10. Perform practical research and development

– 11. Deliver training when required

– 12. Provide technical support to development teams when required

– Component Designer

– Solution Delivery of agreed Business projects

– a. Deliver the Architectural Designs of applications – of agreed Java projects

– .b. Governance of implementations that must conform to the logical architecture

– c. (Assistance to project managers, information and security architects

– d.Consulting / Coaching to all divisions and teams

– e.Architecture Risk management with respect to the Java solution implementations

