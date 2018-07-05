Java Specialist & Designer

– Specialist
– 1. Pattern and Framework Establishment
– 2. Publishing of PSPG and governing the usage
– 3. Recommends changes to the methodology to enable Enterprise Java development and maintenance.
– 4. Establish and maintain an exit strategy for specific technologies, industry standards and framework components
– 5. Monitor and measure re-use of the framework
– 6. Deliver the Java technologies to streamline the Java development, execution and operational environments
– 7. Perform QA checks on project and BAU Java based deliverables (designs so forth)
– 8. Deliver and manage the Java framework design and code base
– 9. Watch industry trends and recommend roadmaps
– 10. Perform practical research and development
– 11. Deliver training when required
– 12. Provide technical support to development teams when required
– Component Designer
– Solution Delivery of agreed Business projects
– a. Deliver the Architectural Designs of applications – of agreed Java projects
– .b. Governance of implementations that must conform to the logical architecture
– c. (Assistance to project managers, information and security architects
– d.Consulting / Coaching to all divisions and teams
– e.Architecture Risk management with respect to the Java solution implementations
– Specialist