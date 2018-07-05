SQL and C# Developer and System Support Specialist

MMI Holdings Limited (MMI) is a South African based financial services group listed on the South African stock exchange, the JSE. The group operates in the market through multiple client-facing brands including insurance and investment brands Metropolitan and Momentum, South Africa’s number one cell captive insurer Guardrisk and wellness & rewards programme Multiply. MMI operates in 14 countries, 12 in the African continent, United Kingdom and India through a direct presence, strategic partnerships and joint ventures.

MMI's purpose is to enhance the lifetime Financial Wellness of people, their communities and their businesses. Financial Wellness is a continuous process of planning and management for individuals, households and businesses, with the aim of affording expenses and achieving goals over one's lifetime. Our promise to our clients is to be their Financial Wellness partner over this life-long journey, using our expertise and solutions to help them develop and reach their goals.

Role Purpose

MMI Group Investment Services (GIS) requires the services of a Technical Developer with a strong emphasis on T-SQL, SSIS and C# software development skills. The incumbent will also be required to perform system administration and operational support functions for the Operations team.

Responsibilities and work outputs

Functional:

* MS SQL Server Administration (User and Security Administration, Database Administration).

* Create extracts and write T-SQL programs for investment operations and financial reporting area

* Creation of new ETL processes that interfaces with the company ERP system

* Maintenance of existing ETL processes, C# programs, SQL Server and SSIS programs

* Assisting other developers with daily work load, which involves running queries and extracts and providing data to various stakeholders

* Develop, maintain and support existing C# applications

* Daily desktop support of operational personnel, including security and general facilitation of their daily duties

* Security and permission administration of File Servers, Folder Shares to allow users access to required operational folder structures

* Maintenance and Administration of the key operational applications including the back-end database (Including general setup, maintenance, backups, restores and upgrading of software).

* Administration of the Version Control software used to maintain source code

General:

* Working knowledge of SQL Server versions 2008 and later.

* Strong T-SQL skills that include knowledge of:

* SQL View development and maintenance

* Stored Procedures, Triggers and Functions

* T-SQL Control Structures

* Working knowledge of RDBMS

* .Net (C#, MVC and Web Applications)

* Test Automation

* Good working knowledge and experience in SSIS (SQL Server 2008 and later)

* Excellent working knowledge of Operating Systems including Windows 7 and later; Windows Server 2008.

* Good working knowledge of source control software (Server and Client software setup)

* Documenting processes and procedures

* Data/Client query resolution

* Perform other assigned ad hoc duties (this may include management reporting, compilation of business intelligence statistics, assistance with peripheral projects and testing of applications or any operational solutions implemented by the software development team)

* Functional and user acceptance testing of all relevant systems as and when required

* Assisting with annual internal and external audit

* Extensive project involvement

Competencies required

* Self-motivated

* Analytical and problem solving skills

* Ability to manage and prioritise multiple tasks

* Can do attitude

* Strong mathematical skills

* Deciding and initiating action

* Persuading and influencing

* Build and maintain professional relationships with internal clients, team members and colleagues

* Delivering results and meeting stakeholder expectations

* Adapting and responding to change

* Ability to cope with pressures and setbacks

* Ability to remain calm, in control and composed when under pressure

* Adhering to standards and principles

* Effective communication

* Accuracy and attention to detail

* Good interpersonal skills

* Ability to work effectively in teams as well as independently

* Accountability: Consistently delivers required business results and sets achievable, yet aggressive, goals

* Collaboration with internal and external stakeholders

Experience and Qualifications

* Relevant IT Diploma/Degree

* Minimum 5 years relevant software development experience. Knowledge of financial and investment services will be to your advantage

* In-depth understanding of SQL and Software Development and IT Systems Administration

Location

The above-mentioned position is based at our Cape Town office in Bellville.

Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks of application, please note that your application has been unsuccessful.

