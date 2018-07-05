System Administrator (Junior)

Our client, a digital asset company based in Jeffrey’s Bay is seeking to appoint a Junior System Administrator.Candidates can be based in Jeffrey’s Bay or Port Elizabeth.Job details:

Scheduling and Overseeing Preventive Maintenance of the Server/System Infrastructure

Management of Linux and Microsoft systems

Linux System Administration

Microsoft System Administration

MySQL Server and Database administration

Manage configurations of all systems (backup configuration and application of standardized configuration templates to Systems)

Cloudbased Servers and VPSes

NGINX configuration

Management and development of Linux environment including: MySQL, NGINX, PHP, BASH

Providing support to internal and external customers

Maintenance and development of business continuity solutions and disaster recovery (DR, back-ups, contingency planning)

Perform regular audits and performance monitoring of mission critical infrastructure and processes

Requirements:

Minimum 3 years hands on experience

Setup of load balancing solutions

Cloud Computing and configuration

Ability to configure and administer SQL/MySQL/PostgreSQL Server and User Directory services

Experience implementing and managing hosted or web based systems within a Linux environment

Experience of implementation and managing high availability and rapidly scalable environments

Internet technologies – DNS, SMTP, Proxies, Cache

Security best practices (hardening, vulnerability scans, DMZ etc.)

Storage and back-up methodologies

Team Player

Highly motivated with demonstrable enthusiasm for role

The ideal candidate would be based in Jeffrey’s Bay or Port ElizabethShould you apply for an advertised vacancy, kindly note that your application is deemed to be unsuccessful should you not receive a response from our offices within 2 weeks of application.

