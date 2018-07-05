System Administrator (Junior)

Our client, a digital asset company based in Jeffrey’s Bay is seeking to appoint a Junior System Administrator.Candidates can be based in Jeffrey’s Bay or Port Elizabeth.Job details:
- Scheduling and Overseeing Preventive Maintenance of the Server/System Infrastructure
- Management of Linux and Microsoft systems
- Linux System Administration
- Microsoft System Administration
- MySQL Server and Database administration
- Manage configurations of all systems (backup configuration and application of standardized configuration templates to Systems)
- Cloudbased Servers and VPSes
- NGINX configuration
- Management and development of Linux environment including: MySQL, NGINX, PHP, BASH
- Providing support to internal and external customers
- Maintenance and development of business continuity solutions and disaster recovery (DR, back-ups, contingency planning)
- Perform regular audits and performance monitoring of mission critical infrastructure and processes
Requirements:
- Minimum 3 years hands on experience
- Setup of load balancing solutions
- Cloud Computing and configuration
- Ability to configure and administer SQL/MySQL/PostgreSQL Server and User Directory services
- Experience implementing and managing hosted or web based systems within a Linux environment
- Experience of implementation and managing high availability and rapidly scalable environments
- Internet technologies – DNS, SMTP, Proxies, Cache
- Security best practices (hardening, vulnerability scans, DMZ etc.)
- Storage and back-up methodologies
- Team Player
- Highly motivated with demonstrable enthusiasm for role
The ideal candidate would be based in Jeffrey’s Bay or Port ElizabethShould you apply for an advertised vacancy, kindly note that your application is deemed to be unsuccessful should you not receive a response from our offices within 2 weeks of application.