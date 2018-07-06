.NET Programmer

Position Purpose:To develop, maintain and support existing company systems.Qualifications:Essential:
- 3yr IT Programming Degree/Diploma
Experience:Essential:
- 3-4 years experience:
- Development experience in coding and building Enterprise Solutions using ASP.Net and C#
- Database Design and Development –experience in writing SQL code and stored procedures
- UML Exposure – understand sequence and class diagrams
- Reporting Services – experience in creating of transactional reporting
Desirable:
- 1-2 years experience
- VSS/TFS exposure
- Development experience in MVC
- Development experience in WPF
- Development experience in WCF
Knowledge:Essential:
- Good understanding of OO principles
Desirable:
- SQL Server 2008 – Understand the internals and architecture of SQL Server e.g.: memory usage, in-depth knowledge of indexes and performance tuning
- Good technical understanding of Windows Operating System
Skills:Essential:
- Must be skilled in handling difficult internal clients;
- Must be resilient and able to handle ambiguity;
- MS Office
Desirable:
- Remedy
Job objectives:To develop operational systems in accordance with Company Standards
- Understand the existing requirement and document the requirements
- Develop .Net programs and functions.
- Confirm with requirements with Systems Analyst
- Do unit testing of developed programs and functions
- Code reviews with peers
To maintain operational systems in accordance with Company Standards
- Maintain existing Net programs/systems and functions.
- Document changes
- Confirm requirements with Systems Analyst
- Do unit testing of developed programs and functions
- Code reviews with peers
To manage the release process
- Capture the release using the release management system.
- Ensure instructions are clear and concise and applied by relevant deployment teams
- Confirm the success of the deployment and follow through until production stage is reached
To provide support to users of the systems
- Provide business support on existing systems
Competencies:EssentialSupporting and Co-operating
- Working with People
- Adhering to Principles and Values
Analysing and Interpreting
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Analysing
Creating & Conceptualising
- Creating and Innovating
Organising & Executing
- Planning and Organising
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Following Instructions and Procedures
Adapting & Copin
- Adapting and Responding to Change
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.