.NET Programmer

Position Purpose:To develop, maintain and support existing company systems.Qualifications:Essential:

3yr IT Programming Degree/Diploma

Experience:Essential:

3-4 years experience:

Development experience in coding and building Enterprise Solutions using ASP.Net and C#

Database Design and Development –experience in writing SQL code and stored procedures

UML Exposure – understand sequence and class diagrams

Reporting Services – experience in creating of transactional reporting

Desirable:

1-2 years experience

VSS/TFS exposure

Development experience in MVC

Development experience in WPF

Development experience in WCF

Knowledge:Essential:

Good understanding of OO principles

Desirable:

SQL Server 2008 – Understand the internals and architecture of SQL Server e.g.: memory usage, in-depth knowledge of indexes and performance tuning

Good technical understanding of Windows Operating System

Skills:Essential:

Must be skilled in handling difficult internal clients;

Must be resilient and able to handle ambiguity;

MS Office

Desirable:

Remedy

Job objectives:To develop operational systems in accordance with Company Standards

Understand the existing requirement and document the requirements

Develop .Net programs and functions.

Confirm with requirements with Systems Analyst

Do unit testing of developed programs and functions

Code reviews with peers

To maintain operational systems in accordance with Company Standards

Maintain existing Net programs/systems and functions.

Document changes

Confirm requirements with Systems Analyst

Do unit testing of developed programs and functions

Code reviews with peers

To manage the release process

Capture the release using the release management system.

Ensure instructions are clear and concise and applied by relevant deployment teams

Confirm the success of the deployment and follow through until production stage is reached

To provide support to users of the systems

Provide business support on existing systems

Competencies:EssentialSupporting and Co-operating

Working with People

Adhering to Principles and Values

Analysing and Interpreting

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Creating & Conceptualising

Creating and Innovating

Organising & Executing

Planning and Organising

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Following Instructions and Procedures

Adapting & Copin

Adapting and Responding to Change

