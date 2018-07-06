.NET Programmer

Position Purpose:To develop, maintain and support existing company systems.Qualifications:Essential:

  • 3yr IT Programming Degree/Diploma

Experience:Essential:

  • 3-4 years experience:
  • Development experience in coding and building Enterprise Solutions using ASP.Net and C#
  • Database Design and Development –experience in writing SQL code and stored procedures
  • UML Exposure – understand sequence and class diagrams
  • Reporting Services – experience in creating of transactional reporting

Desirable:

  • 1-2 years experience
  • VSS/TFS exposure
  • Development experience in MVC
  • Development experience in WPF
  • Development experience in WCF

Knowledge:Essential:

  • Good understanding of OO principles

Desirable:

  • SQL Server 2008 – Understand the internals and architecture of SQL Server e.g.: memory usage, in-depth knowledge of indexes and performance tuning
  • Good technical understanding of Windows Operating System

Skills:Essential:

  • Must be skilled in handling difficult internal clients;
  • Must be resilient and able to handle ambiguity;
  • MS Office

Desirable:

  • Remedy

Job objectives:To develop operational systems in accordance with Company Standards

  • Understand the existing requirement and document the requirements
  • Develop .Net programs and functions.
  • Confirm with requirements with Systems Analyst
  • Do unit testing of developed programs and functions
  • Code reviews with peers

To maintain operational systems in accordance with Company Standards

  • Maintain existing Net programs/systems and functions.
  • Document changes
  • Confirm requirements with Systems Analyst
  • Do unit testing of developed programs and functions
  • Code reviews with peers

To manage the release process

  • Capture the release using the release management system.
  • Ensure instructions are clear and concise and applied by relevant deployment teams
  • Confirm the success of the deployment and follow through until production stage is reached

To provide support to users of the systems

  • Provide business support on existing systems

Competencies:EssentialSupporting and Co-operating

  • Working with People
  • Adhering to Principles and Values

Analysing and Interpreting

  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Analysing

Creating & Conceptualising

  • Creating and Innovating

Organising & Executing

  • Planning and Organising
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Following Instructions and Procedures

Adapting & Copin

  • Adapting and Responding to Change

