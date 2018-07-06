Retail IT Project Manager

Candidate must have –> Degree, Retail, SAP and PM experience.Position Purpose:The management of projects to meet identified business or IT needs, acquiring and utilising the necessary resources and skills within agreed parameters of cost, timescales and quality.Experience:Essential:
- 5+ Years as Project Manager
- 2-3 years Retail Industry experience.
Desirable:
- 3-5 years SAP experience.
Qualifications:Essential:
- Computer Science or Information Systems Degree / Diploma.
- Qualification in Project Management – PMP or Prince2 Certified.
Job objectives:Project initiation and planning:
- Develop project charter
- Develop a project scope management plan for projects
- Develop the schedule for the projects
- Develop the budgets for projects
- Develop a quality management plan for the project
- Develop a communication management plan for the project
- Develop a risk management plan for the project
- Document all management plans in a Project Management Plan
- Gain overall approval for project plan
Project implementation, monitoring and control:
- Communication and stakeholder management
- Scope and configuration management
- Human Resource Management: Recruit, select and contract qualified human resources to work on the project as appropriate
- Time management: Communicate on a weekly/monthly basis with key stakeholders to ensure project outlines are adhered to
- Cost management: Monitor and approve all budgeted project expenditures
- Quality Management: Ensure projects adhere to quality standards of output
- Risk Management: Manage short-term and long-term risk indicators of the project
Project close out:
- Conduct project closure
People and Relationship Management:
- Ensure proper Stakeholder Management
- Ensure Internal customer satisfaction is achieved by effective management and timely completion of project milestones and outputs
Knowledge:Essential:
- +5 years Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables.
- +5 years detailed practical knowledge of project management and agile methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of PMBoK.
- +5 years good knowledge of the Retail business environment.
Skills:Essential:
- ICT background particularly in technology projects or development projects
- SDLC knowledge.
- Agile
Competencies:Essential:
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Persuading and Influencing
- Delivering Results and Meeting Stakeholder Expectations
- Relating and Networking
- Leading and Supervising
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Personal Time Management
- Integrity
Desirable:
- Adapting and responding to change
- Coping with pressure and set backs
