Retail IT Project Manager

Jul 6, 2018

Candidate must have –> Degree, Retail, SAP and PM experience.Position Purpose:The management of projects to meet identified business or IT needs, acquiring and utilising the necessary resources and skills within agreed parameters of cost, timescales and quality.Experience:Essential:

  • 5+ Years as Project Manager
  • 2-3 years Retail Industry experience.

Desirable:

  • 3-5 years SAP experience.

Qualifications:Essential:

  • Computer Science or Information Systems Degree / Diploma.
  • Qualification in Project Management – PMP or Prince2 Certified.

Job objectives:Project initiation and planning:

  • Develop project charter
  • Develop a project scope management plan for projects
  • Develop the schedule for the projects
  • Develop the budgets for projects
  • Develop a quality management plan for the project
  • Develop a communication management plan for the project
  • Develop a risk management plan for the project
  • Document all management plans in a Project Management Plan
  • Gain overall approval for project plan

Project implementation, monitoring and control:

  • Communication and stakeholder management
  • Scope and configuration management
  • Human Resource Management: Recruit, select and contract qualified human resources to work on the project as appropriate
  • Time management: Communicate on a weekly/monthly basis with key stakeholders to ensure project outlines are adhered to
  • Cost management: Monitor and approve all budgeted project expenditures
  • Quality Management: Ensure projects adhere to quality standards of output
  • Risk Management: Manage short-term and long-term risk indicators of the project

Project close out:

  • Conduct project closure

People and Relationship Management:

  • Ensure proper Stakeholder Management
  • Ensure Internal customer satisfaction is achieved by effective management and timely completion of project milestones and outputs

Knowledge:Essential:

  • +5 years Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables.
  • +5 years detailed practical knowledge of project management and agile methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of PMBoK.
  • +5 years good knowledge of the Retail business environment.

Skills:Essential:

  • ICT background particularly in technology projects or development projects
  • SDLC knowledge.
  • Agile

Competencies:Essential:

  • Deciding and Initiating Action
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Stakeholder Expectations
  • Relating and Networking
  • Leading and Supervising
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Personal Time Management
  • Integrity

Desirable:

  • Adapting and responding to change
  • Coping with pressure and set backs

