Retail IT Project Manager

Candidate must have –> Degree, Retail, SAP and PM experience.Position Purpose:The management of projects to meet identified business or IT needs, acquiring and utilising the necessary resources and skills within agreed parameters of cost, timescales and quality.Experience:Essential:

5+ Years as Project Manager

2-3 years Retail Industry experience.

Desirable:

3-5 years SAP experience.

Qualifications:Essential:

Computer Science or Information Systems Degree / Diploma.

Qualification in Project Management – PMP or Prince2 Certified.

Job objectives:Project initiation and planning:

Develop project charter

Develop a project scope management plan for projects

Develop the schedule for the projects

Develop the budgets for projects

Develop a quality management plan for the project

Develop a communication management plan for the project

Develop a risk management plan for the project

Document all management plans in a Project Management Plan

Gain overall approval for project plan

Project implementation, monitoring and control:

Communication and stakeholder management

Scope and configuration management

Human Resource Management: Recruit, select and contract qualified human resources to work on the project as appropriate

Time management: Communicate on a weekly/monthly basis with key stakeholders to ensure project outlines are adhered to

Cost management: Monitor and approve all budgeted project expenditures

Quality Management: Ensure projects adhere to quality standards of output

Risk Management: Manage short-term and long-term risk indicators of the project

Project close out:

Conduct project closure

People and Relationship Management:

Ensure proper Stakeholder Management

Ensure Internal customer satisfaction is achieved by effective management and timely completion of project milestones and outputs

Knowledge:Essential:

+5 years Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables.

+5 years detailed practical knowledge of project management and agile methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of PMBoK.

+5 years good knowledge of the Retail business environment.

Skills:Essential:

ICT background particularly in technology projects or development projects

SDLC knowledge.

Agile

Competencies:Essential:

Deciding and Initiating Action

Persuading and Influencing

Delivering Results and Meeting Stakeholder Expectations

Relating and Networking

Leading and Supervising

Presenting and Communicating Information

Personal Time Management

Integrity

Desirable:

Adapting and responding to change

Coping with pressure and set backs

