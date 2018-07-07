Flexcube Developer – Oracle

Oracle Flexcube Developer – Cape Town – up to ZAR70000 per month

I am currently recruiting for an Oracle Flexcube Developer for my client in Cape Town. The successful candidate will be working with a team of Flexcube developers.

In addiiton to this opportunity, the company has great career growth for their employees, as well as providing strong stability within the business. In addition to the role, the company can offer you 20 days holidays a year, medical aid alongside training opportunities.

Oracle Flexcube Developer required skills;

Practical experience with Oracle Flexcube

Previous experience using Flexcube V12

Experience of code debugging and fixes

Previous experience of interacting with Database Administrators

Ability to work within a team

In order not to miss out on the opportunity this weekend, apply now for an immediate response

(email address)

(contact number)

(contact number)

