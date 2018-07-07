Software Developer – International Project

Software Developer (.Net) – Bellville – R 50K

The successful candidate will be joining a well established, productivity driven team while working for an international client within the insurance sector.

Requirements and responsibilities:

To maintain and extend a windows forms application in the financial sector.



The application developer is the primary resource for determining the approach to be utilized in a project implementation.



The application developer should possess a thorough understanding of the product from both a functional and technical perspective.



He or she should have a comprehensive understanding of the implementation methodologies for the technology being utilized in product development, such as .NET



The application developer participates in every aspect of the development and implementation, working with business analysts to ensure full understanding of the change implications to current business processes.



He or she designs and builds product deliverables according to specifications, escalates technical design or specification issues to business analyst/project manager and application development director, and works within a given time frame to complete coding.



Reviewing current systems



Presenting ideas for system improvements



Working closely with analysts, designers and staff

4+ years’ working experience using C#.Net, SQL, JavaScript, HTML/CSS, ASP.NET MVC

Knowledge of Bootstrap and GIT is beneficial

If you’d like to be considered, please apply as soon as possible as the client is looking to fill the position as soon as possible. Send your updated CV to Stacey on (email address)

