Data Analyst
Knysna
Duties:
– Interpret data, analyze results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports
– Develop and implement databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality
– Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems
– Identify, analyze, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets
– Filter and “clean” data by reviewing computer reports, printouts, and performance indicators to locate and correct code problems
– Work with management to prioritize business and information needs
– Locate and define new process improvement opportunities
Requirements:
– Proven working experience as a data analyst or business data analyst
– Technical expertise regarding data models, database design development, data mining and segmentation techniques
– Strong knowledge of and experience with reporting packages (Business Objects etc), databases (SQL etc), programming (.Net frameworks)
– Knowledge of statistics and experience using statistical packages for analysing datasets (Excel, SPSS, SAS etc)
– Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy
– Report writing and presenting findings
