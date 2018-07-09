Data Analyst

Knysna

Duties:

– Interpret data, analyze results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports

– Develop and implement databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality

– Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems

– Identify, analyze, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets

– Filter and “clean” data by reviewing computer reports, printouts, and performance indicators to locate and correct code problems

– Work with management to prioritize business and information needs

– Locate and define new process improvement opportunities

Requirements:

– Proven working experience as a data analyst or business data analyst

– Technical expertise regarding data models, database design development, data mining and segmentation techniques

– Strong knowledge of and experience with reporting packages (Business Objects etc), databases (SQL etc), programming (.Net frameworks)

– Knowledge of statistics and experience using statistical packages for analysing datasets (Excel, SPSS, SAS etc)

– Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy

– Report writing and presenting findings

