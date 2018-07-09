Data Analyst

Our client has developed value chain improvement solutions for the manufacturing industry that takes operational improvement to the next level, unlocks client potential and creates a competitive advantage across their client’s entire value network. This results in sustainable operational sufficiency and effectiveness; creation of a people powered cultured of excellence and an increase in value. Their solution has been rolled out in 70 different countries, in multiple languages and at over 2,000 sites, saving some major blue chip clients billions in dollars.

Rapidly expanding, our client is looking for a Data Analyst.

As the Data Analyst, you will be responsible for sourcing, cleansing and interpreting data, with a focus on marketing and sales data, using statistical techniques to generate insights for the business to facilitate business decisions.

Duties Involved

– Develop reports and analysis, with a particular focus on sales and marketing, as well as product, finance and client support

– Managing and designing the BI reporting environment, including data sources, data quality, security, users, metadata and associated documentation

– Supporting the development team in identifying new data sources to be added to the data warehouse and revising analytics requirements from the business when required

– Assist with strategic decisions on new analytics tools and implement where required, particularly around sales/marketing tools

– Training end users on new reports and communicate analytics results to the business in an actionable way

– Providing technical expertise on data analytics techniques

– Identify manual reporting scenarios (e.g. by Excel) that can be automated and redesign to implement within a BI environment

Key Performance Indicators

– ROI of supplied analytic insight to the group (evaluated on a case by case basis)

– Percentage of clients with comprehensive BI reporting in place

– Percentage of group using developed BI reports (adoption)

– Reduction in personnel hours in moving from manual to automated reporting

Requirements

– BSc Industrial Engineer, Information Systems, Economics, Mathematics, Statistics or similar

– 3-4 years’ work experience

– Demonstrable experience in using analytics to make better business decisions, preferably within a sales or marketing environment

– Interest in supply chain and manufacturing operations preferable within a sales and marketing in environment

– An understanding of Agile methodologies preferable

– Experience working with databases and API’s

– Experience working with business intelligence visualisation tools (Power BI, Tableau, Qlikview). Power BI preferable

– DAX, SQL, Python (Pandas) experience preferable

– Experience working with Salesforce, Pardot, Google Analytics preferable

If the above sounds like you, and you’d like to be part of a highly skilled team that’s shaping a new future for some of the world’s leading organisations, kindly send your CV to (email address) with a quick introduction on how you feel you previous experience relates to this requirement.

