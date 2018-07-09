Systems Administrator

Our client has developed value chain improvement solutions for the manufacturing industry that takes operational improvement to the next level, unlocks client potential and creates a competitive advantage across their client’s entire value network. This results in sustainable operational sufficiency and effectiveness; creation of a people powered cultured of excellence and an increase in value. Their solution has been rolled out in 70 different countries, in multiple languages and at over 2,000 sites, saving some major blue chip clients billions in dollars.

Rapidly expanding, our client is looking for a Systems Administrator.

You will be required to administer and provide user support globally for a set of business applications.

Duties Involved:

– Perform day-to-day system administration and maintenance and troubleshoot problems reported by users

– Manage user administration (set-up, account maintenance, security and termination)

– Proactively lead and manage software implementations limited to NetSuite, OpenAir and Salesforce, including user administration, training and security

– Configure systems/software to continuously meet global business needs

– Customer Service: provides a high level of technical support and guidance to users, as needed

Key Performance Areas

– Application User Support Administration

– Application change management

– Records Management and Documents Management

– Solutions Analysis

– Solutions Development

Requirements

– Relevant MCSCE or MCSA certificate

– 3 to 5 years of experience in systems administration required

– Strong record of experience providing technical support and guidance to users preferred

– Ability to adapt and provide solutions and technical support to business application users with a varied level of digital acumen

– NetSuite, OpenAir and Salesforce skills essential

– Experience with SharePoint, Office 365 with Project Management Software and Jira

If the above sounds like you, and you’d like to be part of a highly skilled team that’s shaping a new future for some of the world’s leading organisations, kindly send your CV to (email address) with a quick introduction on how you feel you previous experience relates to this requirement.

