IT Auditor

An investment holding company which is listed in the financial sector on the JSE Securities Exchange South Africa.The business is growing quite aggressively hence there is a need for a IT Auditor.The IT Auditor will be responsible for:

Planning, scoping and risk assessments

Testing of key controls

Data analytics

Understanding of IT risks and controls

To execute the risk based IT audits (e.g. IT projects, application systems, general IT controls, CAATS, IT Security, databases, technology platforms)

Performing IT audit action item follow-up testing

Providing project risk assurance services, as well as completing developmental audits with regular follow ups and reporting. Coverage may include new development initiatives, infrastructure projects, data conversions, web projects, business analysis and testing, as well as relationships with technology vendors.

Qualifications:

Completed tertiary degree in Information Systems (B.Com or equivalent)

CISA qualification will be advantageous

Expereince:

At least 3/ 5 years proven experience in IT auditing (Application controls, general computer controls, technology layer reviews, IT process reviews)

Knowledge of IT Audit Frameworks e.g. COBIT, ITIL

Financial Services Exposure

*Please note that BEE candidates will be preferred and only South African citizens will be considered If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions. We also invite you to contact us to discuss your next career move in finance!*

