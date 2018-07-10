Junior Linux Systems Administrator

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic end-to-end IT solutions company seeks a Junior Linux Systems Administrator to join their team. The successful incumbent should have 2 years Linux Server or Windows Server experience.

DUTIES:

Desktop Support:

Configuration of new staff notebooks and software (OS, Office, AV and Wsus).

Server Support:

Linux server services: DHCP, Samba, PPTP/VPN, Software updates.

Windows server support: Wsus server.

Dell Hardware support: logging calls and overseeing repairs.

Monitoring of all resource on Network (Sintelligent, and other third-party applications).

Network Support:

Assign network access.

Manage network devices.

Monitoring bandwidth usage of users.

Managing Internet resources e.g. Fibre.

Asset Management:

Receive and load all new assets to asset system.

Update asset locations.

Assign and update assets to persons.

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12

The following skills would be beneficial to have: Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE). Linux+ Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA). CompTIA A+ Technician. Network + Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE).

2 years Linux Server and Windows Server experience.

