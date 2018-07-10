Software Support Analyst

This is a rare opportunity for an experienced Software Support Analyst to WORK COMPLETELY REMOTELY on a permanent, full-time basis for an established South African company and gain experience with Azure.

Paying between R30k and R35k pm, this this Senior Software Support role will allow you to work from any location of your choosing and internet connectivity and hardware will be provided.

THE ROLE:

The role itself will would entail providing remote support to enterprise clients regarding the installation or upgrade of the company’s web application, supporting the hosted application servers running on the Azure cloud, investigating, recreating and resolving issues via VPN, server and database support and assisting with software testing. The majority of the work will be during usual S.A office hours but there will be the odd occasion where after hours support is required for which you will be given additional time off.

THE COMPANY:

Having developed a toolset of cloud based software to assist large organisations achieve maximum ERP Security, this South African based company has expanded their client base over the past 7 years to include organisations as far afield as Canada, Germany, South America, the UK and Australia. Their software handles security audits, risk identification, project planning, risk and exposure management, control and monitoring.

REQUIREMENTS:

A minimum of 5 years software support experience

Experience with IIS

MS SQL – queries, troubleshooting, database support and maintenance

Excellent verbal & written communication skills

