Category Analyst

A global leader in premium chocolate is seeking a Category Analyst with a track record in working with planogram development systems and a track record of agency management, project management and brief writing. If you have what it takes apply now!

Support the creation of a channel and category strategy and vision for the UK business

Support and lead Sales and Marketing departments in the areas of business information, category management, channel visibility materials and trade presentations

Initiate and manage category management projects with retailers

Work on key strategic projects with retailers, aiming to influence purchasing behaviour, drive in-store activity for the brand portfolio, and support the sales effort in the creation and implementation of innovative and effective trade support activities

Identify and monitor competitors, researching market conditions

Perform ad hoc analyses, shopper research projects and trade communications

Independently develop and initiate space management projects

Track the POS promotional execution

Conduct assortment and range reviews and provide planogram guidelines for selected Key Accounts

Learn more/Apply for this position