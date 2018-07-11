A global leader in premium chocolate is seeking a Category Analyst with a track record in working with planogram development systems and a track record of agency management, project management and brief writing. If you have what it takes apply now!
- Support the creation of a channel and category strategy and vision for the UK business
- Support and lead Sales and Marketing departments in the areas of business information, category management, channel visibility materials and trade presentations
- Initiate and manage category management projects with retailers
- Work on key strategic projects with retailers, aiming to influence purchasing behaviour, drive in-store activity for the brand portfolio, and support the sales effort in the creation and implementation of innovative and effective trade support activities
- Identify and monitor competitors, researching market conditions
- Perform ad hoc analyses, shopper research projects and trade communications
- Independently develop and initiate space management projects
- Track the POS promotional execution
- Conduct assortment and range reviews and provide planogram guidelines for selected Key Accounts