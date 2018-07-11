Category Analyst

Jul 11, 2018

A global leader in premium chocolate is seeking a Category Analyst with a track record in working with planogram development systems and a track record of agency management, project management and brief writing. If you have what it takes apply now!

  • Support the creation of a channel and category strategy and vision for the UK business
  • Support and lead Sales and Marketing departments in the areas of business information, category management, channel visibility materials and trade presentations
  • Initiate and manage category management projects with retailers
  • Work on key strategic projects with retailers, aiming to influence purchasing behaviour, drive in-store activity for the brand portfolio, and support the sales effort in the creation and implementation of innovative and effective trade support activities
  • Identify and monitor competitors, researching market conditions
  • Perform ad hoc analyses, shopper research projects and trade communications
  • Independently develop and initiate space management projects
  • Track the POS promotional execution
  • Conduct assortment and range reviews and provide planogram guidelines for selected Key Accounts

Learn more/Apply for this position