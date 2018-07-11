ENVIRONMENT: A specialist in GPS and other positioning tech seeks a highly skilled Database & BI Specialist to join its Cape Town team. Your core role will be to maintain an existing set of reports, develop custom reports, import data from multiple data sources into an existing schema and form part of a Business Intelligence footprint. You will require a National Diploma: IT or equivalent NQF6, at least 3 years relevant experience and your skillset should include: SQL, SQL Server Reporting Services, Relational Databases, Visual Studio/SQL Server Data Tools 2010, etc. Any SSRS, SSAS, SSIS and exposure to GIS – specifically Esri’s ArcGIS Server – will prove beneficial. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – National Diploma in Information Technology or equivalent NQF6. Experience/Skills – 3 – 5 Years relevant experience.

Structured Query Language (SQL).

SQL Server Reporting Services.

Relational Databases.

Microsoft Excel.

Visual Studio/SQL Server Data Tools 2010 or later.

MS SQL Server 2008 or later.

Case Management.

Version Control. Advantageous – Exposure to Business Intelligence tools (outside of SSRS).

SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS).

SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS).

Database optimisation.

Exposure to GIS (specifically Esri’s ArcGIS Server). ATTRIBUTES: Must be willing to learn and take on new challenges.

A