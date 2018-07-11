Java Developer

Java Developers of Cape Town! If you want to change the way you are currently working and feeling a bit undervalued by your current company, jump on this wagon and apply for this position. Read through the criteria below and get to clicking. Qualification:Matric certificateDegree in IT or any IT related Degree Skills & Experience: Minimum 3 – 5+ years Core Java experienceMinimum 3 – 5 + years J2EE experienceSpring and Spring-Boot frameworksHibernate or JPAStrong database skills (MySQL and DynamoDB experience beneficial)Exposure to e-Commerce and/or payments industryExperienced in using SOAP web services and RESTful web servicesXML / JSON / JavaScriptAWS knowledge/experience beneficialUnderstanding of SOA and Microservices ArchitecturesUnderstanding of Agile programming methodologies and principles as well as tools that support thisJUnit and JMeter Job Description:The Mid-Level Java Developer will need to solve complex, analytical problems with innovative approaches and solutions. The qualified individual will be a team player that has extensive experience developing applications through Java. Familiarity with various technologies is essential, as is attention to detail and thoroughness.

