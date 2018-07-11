Medium Weight Project Manager

My client is a stakeholder communications company specialising in financial and integrated reporting for public and listed companies. We are looking for a MEDIUM WEIGHT PROJECT MANAGER to be based at the Stellenbosch Office in Cape TownPosition purpose: The Project Manager reports to the Head of Project Management and will be responsible for planning, executing, creating solutions, achieving deadlines and delivering excellence through effective interaction with clients, suppliers and the internal production team.Responsible for overall management on allocated specific projects. Ensuring a smooth end to end process and workflow implementation according to the service offering. Client liaison on high level issues and ensuring that the relationship with the client remains positive before, after and during a project.Key performance areas include: − Demonstrate a thorough knowledge and understanding of company’s service offering;− Identifying upselling opportunities and following through on them;− Building client relationships (internal and external) as well as building a network of potential new clients;− Collaborating with internal teams to deliver seamless integrated, quality products to our clients. This includes internal meetings as required by the workflow process;− Ensure all internal administration/workflow requirements are maintained and completed according to company standard;− Identify and discuss process improvement opportunities with Head of Project Management; and − Support the company strategy.Project management: − Lead the planning, implementation and execution of each project by− Developing full scale project plans which include, advisory, production, print and digital;− Developing and managing project quotes and budgets on Chase;− Effective communication between internal and external parties;− Preparing creative and production briefs;− Providing direction and support to internal production team;− Monitoring and reporting on progress of the project to all stakeholders;− Proactivity managing project risks, implementing and managing project changes and interventions to achieve project outputs;− Attendance of client meetings; ­ Recons, billing and invoicing;− Project evaluations and assessment of results;− Print management role, including quality control and signing off print proofs at printers; and− Any other responsibilities delegated by the Managing Director and Head of Project Management.What will make you successful in this role? − Adaptable in a changing environment;− Ability to work under immense pressure; and− A thorough understanding of creative and production processes.Essential key competencies: − Organisation and planning− Must be able to multi-task− Must be able to work well under pressure and tight deadlines− Communication – verbal & written ­ Customer focus− Responsibility and accountability− Drive for excellence and attention to detail− Problem solving, innovation and continuous improvement− Team player ­ Be prepared to work in a 24/7 environment. This will include overtime and late nights, when requiredQualifications and specifications: − Project management qualification, degree or diploma;− Fully proficient in English (Afrikaans is advantageous);− High energy levels and a commitment to making a difference;− Microsoft Windows: Advanced level: Word, Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint; and − Own reliable transport.Advantages: − 2 years or more, experience gained in a similar position, in an advertising, marketing or print agency;− Experience working with project budgets and time management; and− Chase experience.Only Shortlisted candidates will be contactedEmail updated Resume: (email address)

