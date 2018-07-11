Senior IT Project Manager

My client is seeking a Senior IT Project Manager to join their team based in Port Elizabeth.

The Senior IT Project Manager must have experience with ERP (SAP, JDE, Baan, Microsoft etc etc doesn’t matter which) implementation experience (10 years plus), for projects in PE.

MOST IMPORTANT: PREVIOUS PROJECT ERP IMPLEMENTATION EXPERIENCE

Responsibilities

– Oversees strategic plan, monitoring and adapting as needed

– Creates project plans

– Maintains project objectives

– Monitors production and quality to customer/stakeholder/sponsor standards

– Identifies and resolves issues and risks

– Reports on project progress, offers viable solutions and opportunities as they arise

– Implements change practices

– Manages resources to make sure schedule is on track

– Portfolio management

– Lead meetings and set expectations for project team

– Maintain budget

– Reporting on projects

Requirements:

– Bachelor’s degree required; masters preferred (good experience will also be considered)

– 10+ years experience in project management, especially larger projects with established firms

– Prince 2, PMP certification optional; PMO experience preferred

– Proven leadership skills

– Expertise in conflict resolution

– Analytical and strong organizational skills, with excellent verbal and written ability

– Proficiency with related software tools including but not limited to ProjectManager.com, JIRA, MS Excel, etc.

Interested and qualified candidates may forward CV’s to (email address)

Reference Number: JC 44305

