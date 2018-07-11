SENIOR SOFTWARE DEVELOPER (BELLVILLE)

SENIOR SOFTWARE DEVELOPER REQUIRED IN BELLVILLERequirements:
- Degree in Computer Science, information Systems or Engineering
- 5 years’ experience as a Senior Software Developer
- Experience in the Financial Service Industry
- Experience in OOP and integration
- Knowledge of SQL Server Databases
- Experience with XML and XSD Schema Designs
- Knowledge of Software design principles and patterns
- Experience with Oracle databases
- Excellent problem-solving skills
- Valid Driver’s License and own transport
Applicants must reside in BELLVILLE or surrounding area.
Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Visit our website to view all of our current vacancies: www.mprtc.co.za