SENIOR SOFTWARE DEVELOPER (BELLVILLE)

Jul 11, 2018

SENIOR SOFTWARE DEVELOPER REQUIRED IN BELLVILLERequirements:

  • Degree in Computer Science, information Systems or Engineering
  • 5 years’ experience as a Senior Software Developer
  • Experience in the Financial Service Industry
  • Experience in OOP and integration
  • Knowledge of SQL Server Databases
  • Experience with XML and XSD Schema Designs
  • Knowledge of Software design principles and patterns
  • Experience with Oracle databases
  • Excellent problem-solving skills
  • Valid Driver’s License and own transport

Applicants must reside in BELLVILLE or surrounding area.

