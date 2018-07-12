Project Manager-12 Months Contract

Role: Project Manager

Duration: 12 Months (With renewal possibilities)

Location: Cape Town – CBD

Description:

A Retail Giant seeks a skilled Project Manager who will be responsible for delivering every project on time within budget and scope. The successful candidate will work directly with clients to ensure deliverables fall within the applicable scope and budget. He or she will coordinate with other departments to ensure all aspects of each project are compatible and will hire new talent as needed to fulfil client needs.

Responsibilities:

– Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects

– Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget

– Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility

– Ensure resource availability and allocation

– Develop a detailed project plan to track progress

– Use appropriate verification techniques to manage changes in project scope, schedule and costs

– Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques

– Report and escalate to management as needed

– Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders

– Perform risk management to minimize project risks

– Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors

– Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation

Minimum Requirements:

– 5 years’ experience in Project Management

– Great educational background, preferably in the fields of Computer Science or Engineering for Technical Project Managers

– Proven working experience in the Information Technology sector

– Proven track record of Project Delivery

– Solid Technical background, with understanding or hands-on experience in Software Development, Agile Methodologies and Web Technologies

– Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills

– PMP / PRINCE II certification is a plus

Learn more/Apply for this position