Retail IT Integration Developer

Our Client needs integration developers to help build our next generation of applications. As a team, we will apply best practices in DevOps, architecture, solution design, scaling and testing.
Main responsibility:
– Analyse and design new features
– Write elegant robust code
– Write unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components
– Write build and deployment automation scripts
– Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems
– Troubleshoot and root-cause errors
– Mentor other developers
– Deliver features timeously
Qualifications:
– Degree in computer science, computer engineering, information science or related technical discipline
– Since we are a multi-technology environment, knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object oriented design, data structures and algorithms are a necessity
Skills/Competencies and experience:
Required
– At least 4-8 years’ worth of professional development experience
– Strong software design skills
– Proficiency in more than one modern programming language such as Scala, Java, C++, Python or Golang.
– Proficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL or PostgreSQL and Object-relational mapping
– Experience in distributed computing and building enterprise-wide systems
– Knowledge of professional software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing
– Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal with conflict in an effective way
– Ability to work individually and with teams
– Experience in influencing best practices within teams
Desired
– Functional programming knowledge
– Proficiency in message queueing technology such as RabbitMQ
– Attention to detail
– Docker, Kubernetes, Microservices knowledge/experience
If you are interested in this position, please feel free to send your CV to (email address)