Retail IT Integration Developer

Our Client needs integration developers to help build our next generation of applications. As a team, we will apply best practices in DevOps, architecture, solution design, scaling and testing.

Main responsibility:

– Analyse and design new features

– Write elegant robust code

– Write unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components

– Write build and deployment automation scripts

– Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems

– Troubleshoot and root-cause errors

– Mentor other developers

– Deliver features timeously

Qualifications:

– Degree in computer science, computer engineering, information science or related technical discipline

– Since we are a multi-technology environment, knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object oriented design, data structures and algorithms are a necessity

Skills/Competencies and experience:

Required

– At least 4-8 years’ worth of professional development experience

– Strong software design skills

– Proficiency in more than one modern programming language such as Scala, Java, C++, Python or Golang.

– Proficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL or PostgreSQL and Object-relational mapping

– Experience in distributed computing and building enterprise-wide systems

– Knowledge of professional software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing

– Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal with conflict in an effective way

– Ability to work individually and with teams

– Experience in influencing best practices within teams

Desired

– Functional programming knowledge

– Proficiency in message queueing technology such as RabbitMQ

– Attention to detail

– Docker, Kubernetes, Microservices knowledge/experience

If you are interested in this position, please feel free to send your CV to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position