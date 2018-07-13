Business Analyst

Category: ConsultingPosition Title: Business analyst Data analystSalary: R300 000 – R450 000 per annumLocation: Cape TownA giant within the Retail industry has a position for a Business Analyst for its Supply Chain Team.Acquire information about specific topics. Survey process, in which data analysts find survey participants and gather the needed information. The data is then interpreted and presented in forms such as charts or reports. Responsibilities:

Accurate and timely processing of Supply Chain data.

Regular data reviews and validations and prompt resolution of all issues related to Supply Chain master data.

Maintaining and reporting metrics that reflect the status of supply chain data and defined critical master data elements.

Lead process enhancement initiatives related to global supply chain where needed to support data quality and standardization.

Provide assistance and guidance to various projects, tasks and initiatives where they impact on or require Supply Chain master data.

Interact with other data teams to ensure that the master data is kept consistent and that all the logistical data related fields align to agreed business rules.

Play a lead role in auditing, deciding, defining and monitoring logistical data.

Competencies

Requirements:

Strictly BEng, Bcom or Bsc Degree (Industrial Engineering) OR BCom Honours Degree (Supply Chain/Logistics)

MUST have supervisory development program from a recognized master data management position.

MINUMIM 1-2 years’ experience in Supply chain analysis with focus on master data.

MINIMUM 2 years working within an advanced master data management

Strong in analytics and advanced Excel

