QE / Test Analyst

Role Purpose

As an Analyst in the Quality Engineering (QE) team, you’ll be expected to apply proven test strategies to our products, and identify risks within the software development lifecycle, as well as constantly seek out opportunities to improve quality and delivery using automation, collaboration and communication in an Agile environment.

Responsibilities

Your input matters, so be prepared for coffee fuelled, and often comical, discussions in stand ups, near keyboards or in front of white boards, where you’ll offer your own professional opinion in estimations, and identify potential risks while you’re involved in product delivery.

You will also be needed to collaborate in an outward fashion in the software engineering teams so that they can capitalize on efficiency opportunities through workflow and test automation efforts. Asking “Why?”, defining “How?” and determining “What?” will be the core of your role as a Technical QE Analyst as you plan, communicate and execute test strategies. Collaborate with the Software Quality Lead to define and implement product test strategies based on functional and non-functional requirements Liaise with QE Analysts and automation developers to create and execute test plans Proactively drive quality improvement through metrics and reporting Track test coverage across components from a code and functional perspective Be prepared to integrate with an Agile development team, taking part in planning, testing and scrum ceremonies Coordinate with other QE team members to drive test strategies and best practice Advocate quality and user experience throughout the SDLC



Day-to-day activities

Skills and experience

The more of the following you can offer, the better suited you will be for the position.Technical experience

SDLC Administration tools such as JIRA or equivalent

Fundamentals of programming languages: JavaScript / Python / PHP

Source control and repositories: Bitbucket / Stash / Github

Can work within a Linux environment

Comfortable with Command Line / Terminal / Console

Knowledge of test automation: Selenium / Appium

Knowledge of API / Endpoint testing and automation (SOAP / REST) with SOAPUi or POSTMAN

Familiar with Domain Specific Languages: Gherkin / Cucumber / SpecFlow

Familiar with Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery: Jenkins / TeamCity / Docker

An understanding of microservices and the Cloud: AWS / Azure

A basic understanding of software security: SSL / Certs / Encryption technology

Experience and demeanor

A minimum of two years’ experience in assessing quality of software

Agile experience preferred

Relevant education / certification: ISTQB, Diploma or Degree

Ability to effectively analyze data and provide metrics

Highly tolerant in stressful situations

Great communication skills

Self-manager

Curious by nature

Passionate about technology

An agile problem solver

A natural collaborator

