SQL Developer

SQL DeveloperOur client in Centurion is currently looking for a skilled SQL DBA/Developer to join their winning team.Minimum requirements

Qualification in Database Administration/Development

Any other relevant courses / certification in MCSA or MCSE

Min 4 – 6 years’ experience in: MSSQL Server 2012/2014 MSSQL AlwaysON (High Availability) T-SQL (Stored Procedures, Triggers, Functions, Views, etc) SSRS SSIS DBA Stored Procedures Stored Procs Triggers Views Tables



