SYSTEMS ARCHITECT/SENIOR DEVELOPER – WORK IN CRYPTOCURRENCY INDUSTRY 100% REMOTE – R650K-R750K/ANNUM

Finally! A Senior Development position that is 100% REMOTE and you’ll have the opportunity to gain experience to BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY

You have the opportunity to work for a company that has developed THE ONLY Digital Assets Exchange Platform that can trade over 20 different digital assets using the South African RAND! You’ll be required to implement FULL Architectural Design and Development of their systems and design solutions based on user/client needs.

The company in question is young, but with shareholders from overseas industry specialists they built a trading platform that is secure, user-friendly and reliable with a well-tested, highly scalable matching engine. The future is looking bright, their plans also include expanding their asset base by introducing more digital asset currencies to their trading platform and providing South Africans with an even better experience and more exposure to the world of cryptocurrencies.

All you need is:

– 7+ Years’ Development Experience

– Bachelor’s Degree (BSc/BEng/BCom Hons)

– PHP

– JavaScript

– Angular

– TypeScript

– Nodejs development

– JSON

– MySQL

You’ll gain experience to:

– ReactJS

– RPC

– git

– Nginx

– PostgreSQL

