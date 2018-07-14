Full-Stack Software Developer

Full-stack developer (.NET)

You would join an established and welcoming team that has embarked on an exciting journey of developing Web-based APIs to deliver our product, which are then consumed by the client-side modules we are building using Angular 2.

We are looking for smart people who can get things done, to work in a team within a strong process infrastructure, where you will be required to contribute to extending & maintaining our software. We offer a diverse, challenging, engaging and informative environment, as a platform for significantly improving your development skills.

Requirements:

4+ years’ experience using VB.NET, C#.NET, ASP.NET, SQL, WebAPI, Angular

Good communication skills

Tertiary education is beneficial

Why join us:

Free onsite gym

Free snacks and fruit

Catered company lunches on a frequent basis

Friendly people – you’ll love getting up for work in the morning!

Stable, international company

Exciting projects

If you’d like the opportunity to be considered, send your updated CV to me as soon as possible on (email address) or call me on (contact number)

