Java Developer – Cape Town – Competitive Salary

My client is situated in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town. The company are a leading digital communications solutions provider – you will be working with the latest technologies and receiving top training.

You must have:

At least 2+ years experience with Java

Experience with Spring Framework

Knowledge of Relational Databases and ORM technologies (JPA2, Hibernate)

Benefits:

Having access to brand new technologies

Personal growth

Career progression

If you think you are a suitable candidate and want to find out more – email me your CV at (email address) or give me a call on (contact number)

