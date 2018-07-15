Java Developer – Cape Town – Competitive Salary
My client is situated in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town. The company are a leading digital communications solutions provider – you will be working with the latest technologies and receiving top training.
You must have:
- At least 2+ years experience with Java
- Experience with Spring Framework
- Knowledge of Relational Databases and ORM technologies (JPA2, Hibernate)
Benefits:
- Having access to brand new technologies
- Personal growth
- Career progression
If you think you are a suitable candidate and want to find out more – email me your CV at (email address) or give me a call on (contact number)