Full Stack Java Developer

Full Stack Java DeveloperA fast growing client in information systems solutions is offering a fantastic opportunity to a Full Stack Java Developer to join them and further grow with them to become the best in the industry.Minimum requirements

Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science / Similar Qualification

Java Certification

5 – 7 Years of industry experience

Ability to develop in a multi facet environment

Strong analytical skills is crucial

JAVA, J2ee, Jboss, Maven

HTML

XSL/XML

CSS

MYSQL or DB2

