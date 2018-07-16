PLC Programmer / Electronic Technician

Duties and Responsibilities
– Fault finding
– Liaise with the projects and planning departments in order that all the robots for any new products are timeously installed and commissioned
– Ensure maximum availability and efficiency of all plant machinery within production by conducting routine breakdown maintenance activities
– Supervise a team of Technicians, Artisans and Maintenance activities
– Create programs for new projects
– Ensure that all facilities and services installations comply with the Machinery and Occupational Safety Act
– Compile, evaluate and approve Maintenance schedules as per the recommendation from OEM
– Plan and control the repair of equipment in order to achieve minimal downtime
– Recommend and implement technology and ensure the availability of all spare parts at all times
Education / Experience
– Matric-Grade 12 NQF level 4
– Relevant Trade test: highly advantageous
– Minimum 12 years’ experience in Maintenance within the Automotive Manufacturing Sector
– Extensive experience in Programming Yaskawa robots
– Extensive experience in Allan Bradley and Siemens S7 PLC’s
– Formal Robotic training
– Knowledge of regulations such as General, Driven, Electrical Machinery and the OSH Act
– Must be computer literate and be prepared to work shifts
– Have good communication skills and be a strong team player