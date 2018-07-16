PLC Programmer / Electronic Technician

Duties and Responsibilities

– Fault finding

– Liaise with the projects and planning departments in order that all the robots for any new products are timeously installed and commissioned

– Ensure maximum availability and efficiency of all plant machinery within production by conducting routine breakdown maintenance activities

– Supervise a team of Technicians, Artisans and Maintenance activities

– Create programs for new projects

– Ensure that all facilities and services installations comply with the Machinery and Occupational Safety Act

– Compile, evaluate and approve Maintenance schedules as per the recommendation from OEM

– Plan and control the repair of equipment in order to achieve minimal downtime

– Recommend and implement technology and ensure the availability of all spare parts at all times

Education / Experience

– Matric-Grade 12 NQF level 4

– Relevant Trade test: highly advantageous

– Minimum 12 years’ experience in Maintenance within the Automotive Manufacturing Sector

– Extensive experience in Programming Yaskawa robots

– Extensive experience in Allan Bradley and Siemens S7 PLC’s

– Formal Robotic training

– Knowledge of regulations such as General, Driven, Electrical Machinery and the OSH Act

– Must be computer literate and be prepared to work shifts

– Have good communication skills and be a strong team player

Learn more/Apply for this position