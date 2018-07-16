Senior Java Developer: GUI

Our client in Somerset West seeks a Senior Software Developer.
Purpose of the Position:
To create and modify graphical user interfaces on the system and Lux components of the company’s Customs and Border Management Systems.
Responsibilities/Tasks:
– Implement new GUI requirements using AngularJS and Bootstrap
– Maintain existing GUI applications written in AngularJS and GWT GXT2/GTX3
– Implement the company system and Lux ‘look and feel’ and usability guidelines for GUI development
– Provide technical guidance and mentorship to junior developers
Minimum Requirements
– Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science
– At least 5 years relevant experience as a front-end developer in a software development team
– Keen interest to continue to be a front-end developer in a software development team
– A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques related to software development
– A strong knowledge of Java essentials
Skills and Knowledge requirements
– Ability to work in a team environment: Follow leadership and collaborate on a common (UML) design model
– Keen to work with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML tool for documentation
– Knowledge of the following technologies (experience with them would be a plus):
– Spring and REST framework
– AngularJS, Bootstrap
– GWT GXT2/GXT3
– JEE (J2EE) server side technologies
– Experience in web architecture and frameworks
– Experience with an application server (Tomcat, Websphere, Liberty and Weblogic – preferable)
– Integration experience (Web services, JMS – nice to have)
– JAXB, XML Schema, JSON
– Maven, Grunt, Bower
– SQL and experience with a relational database (DB2, Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL)
– Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases
– Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:
– Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL, Activity
Personal Profile
– Self starter, self motivated, team player
– Strong attention to detail
– Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines
– Finisher
– Keen to learn
If you are interested in this position, please feel free to send your CV to (email address)