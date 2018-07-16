Senior Java Developer: GUI

Our client in Somerset West seeks a Senior Software Developer.

Purpose of the Position:

To create and modify graphical user interfaces on the system and Lux components of the company’s Customs and Border Management Systems.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

– Implement new GUI requirements using AngularJS and Bootstrap

– Maintain existing GUI applications written in AngularJS and GWT GXT2/GTX3

– Implement the company system and Lux ‘look and feel’ and usability guidelines for GUI development

– Provide technical guidance and mentorship to junior developers

Minimum Requirements

– Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

– At least 5 years relevant experience as a front-end developer in a software development team

– Keen interest to continue to be a front-end developer in a software development team

– A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques related to software development

– A strong knowledge of Java essentials

Skills and Knowledge requirements

– Ability to work in a team environment: Follow leadership and collaborate on a common (UML) design model

– Keen to work with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML tool for documentation

– Knowledge of the following technologies (experience with them would be a plus):

– Spring and REST framework

– AngularJS, Bootstrap

– GWT GXT2/GXT3

– JEE (J2EE) server side technologies

– Experience in web architecture and frameworks

– Experience with an application server (Tomcat, Websphere, Liberty and Weblogic – preferable)

– Integration experience (Web services, JMS – nice to have)

– JAXB, XML Schema, JSON

– Maven, Grunt, Bower

– SQL and experience with a relational database (DB2, Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL)

– Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases

– Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:

– Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL, Activity

Personal Profile

– Self starter, self motivated, team player

– Strong attention to detail

– Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines

– Finisher

– Keen to learn

If you are interested in this position, please feel free to send your CV to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position