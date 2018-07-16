Senior UI UX Designer

Our client based in the waterfront is currently on the search for a Senior UX Designer.. This position on offer will be responsible for creating the “logic” for all tools, platforms and systems via wireframes and prototypes.

The role demands superior communication skills and entails conducting research, competitive analyses and user testing.

The environment is fast moving, constantly pivoting and he/she is expected to handle high pressure situations, while maintaining excellent quality output that is on-time as determined by rigorous project schedules.

Main responsibilities

– Collaborate with product managers & business stakeholders to confirm business objectives and define user objectives & flows.

– Build wireframes & convert wireframes into a working prototype.

– Collaborate with AGO technical leads in order to design innovative & engaging user experiences within platform constraints and technical limitations.

– Work closely with the UI designers to ensure adherence to design guidelines & best practices across all platforms.

– Facilitate user testing and evaluate user feedback to further improve the concept or existing products.

– Work closely with the development & QA teams to ensure successful implementation of the specified designs.

– Measure the effectiveness of each initiative & refine.

– Research interaction design trends.

– Research technology trends.

– Add new components to our style guide as you create them.

– Champion the importance of design.

– Help build UCD capability in the organisation

– Develop and define the UCD process followed at the company.

Qualifications

– At least 5 – 8 years’ experience in a UX design role, (finance or investment environment advantageous)

– Experience with user interface design patterns and standard UCD methodologies across multiple platforms

– Relevant tertiary qualifications

Skills/Competencies and experience

– Proven UX experience and the ability to demonstrate how you have managed to enhance user satisfaction by improving the usability, accessibility and pleasure of previous tools, products or systems you have developed.

– Demonstrable UX design thinking skills with a strong verifiable portfolio which must be presented for review.

– Solid experience in creating wireframes, prototypes, user journeys, written specifications, and information architectures.

– Solid experience in conducting research, competitive analyses, data analysis and user testing.

– Good understanding of HTML5, Java script and CSS.

– Understanding of the technical consequences of design decisions, with the ability to compromise but also to stand your ground to defend your designs.

– Proficiency in tools such as Invision, Sketch, Axure, Principle.

– Experience in ancillary design skills such as photography, illustration, video editing.

– Solid understanding and proficiency in Photoshop, Illustrator, or other visual design and wire-framing tools.

– Ability to present your user experiences and designs in order to sell your solutions to various stakeholders.

– Ability to solve problems creatively and effectively.

– Up-to-date knowledge of the the latest UX trends, techniques, and technologies.

– Experience working in an Agile/Scrum development process.

