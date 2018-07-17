Business Analyst – Financial Services

Cape Town Southern Suburbs

(Intermediate – Senior)

Salary: R500-700k CTC pa (depending on experience)

The Business Analyst will be responsible for gathering an understanding of business needs, collaborate with PM’s developers and IT partners that the requirements are accurately translated into systems developments

The BA will work across a range of complex and simple projects. The main systems that the BA will be responsible for are Eagle, TCube, Datamatrix and ThinkFolio

Detailed Job description:

Business Analyst duties will include:

– Streamlining and re-engineering processes

– Guiding users in gathering systems requirements and designing/implementing new solutions

– Working with end users to capture and document business requirements will translate into functional specs

– Providing analytic support by coordinating data extraction from various databases and data interpretation

– Performing feasibility analysis, scoping projects and working with project manager to prioritize deliverables

– Working with end users to perform unit, system and regression testing

– Developing documents to detail the logic and testing processes

Essential skills and experience:

– 4 years+ experience in Business/Systems Analysis

– Must have Financial Services with a strong understanding of Investment Management/Fund Services/Investment operations

– Bachelors Degree, Commerce/IT/Computer Science

– Intermediate knowledge in SQL, MS SQL and Oracle

– Strong Excel skills

– Advanced knowledge in generating process and business requirement documentation

Industry Sector/Categories:

– Financial Services

– IT

– Leadership

– Project & Programme Management

For more information and how to apply, please send your CV to (email address)

