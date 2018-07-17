IT Systems Analyst

Role: IT Systems Analyst

Duration: 12 Months (With renewal possibilities)

Location: Cape Town

Description:

A Large Retail Company needs an IT Systems Analyst to Implement computer systemrequirements by defining and analysing system problems; designing and testing standardsand solutions for their growing team.Responsibilities:

– Define application problem by conferring with clients; evaluating procedures andprocesses.

– Develop solution by preparing and evaluating alternative workflow solutions.

– Control solution by establishing specifications; coordinating production withprogrammers.

– Validate results by testing programs.

– Ensure operation by training client personnel; providing support.

– Provide reference by writing documentation.

– Update job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; readingprofessional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating inprofessional organizations.

– Accomplish information systems and organization mission by completing relatedresults as needed.Minimum Requirements

– Bachelor’s Degree in Software Development, Computer Engineering, ProjectManagement or related field

– 5+ years’ experience in a supervisory position related to information technology

– 10+ years’ experience in Technology Development and Deployment

– Experience with

