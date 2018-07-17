Role: IT Systems Analyst
Duration: 12 Months (With renewal possibilities)
Location: Cape Town
Description:
A Large Retail Company needs an IT Systems Analyst to Implement computer systemrequirements by defining and analysing system problems; designing and testing standardsand solutions for their growing team.Responsibilities:
– Define application problem by conferring with clients; evaluating procedures andprocesses.
– Develop solution by preparing and evaluating alternative workflow solutions.
– Control solution by establishing specifications; coordinating production withprogrammers.
– Validate results by testing programs.
– Ensure operation by training client personnel; providing support.
– Provide reference by writing documentation.
– Update job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; readingprofessional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating inprofessional organizations.
– Accomplish information systems and organization mission by completing relatedresults as needed.Minimum Requirements
– Bachelor’s Degree in Software Development, Computer Engineering, ProjectManagement or related field
– 5+ years’ experience in a supervisory position related to information technology
– 10+ years’ experience in Technology Development and Deployment
– Experience with