Software Developer -PE/JBay

Jul 17, 2018

Our client, a digital asset company based in Jeffrey’s Bay is seeking to appoint a Software Developer.Candidates can be based in Jeffrey’s Bay or Port Elizabeth!

Key Outputs:

  • Analyze manual processes and develop systems accordingly to fulfil user requirements
  • Provide input into and developing system specifications
  • Refine processes and procedures, by automating manual processes used throughout the company to enhance productivity
  • Co-ordinate and execute multiple projects according to business requirements
  • Design / implementation / development of databases using MS SQL Server (queries, stored procedures, triggers, creation / maintenance of jobs, etc.)
  • Manage SQL databases by enhancing performance, integrity and maintaining application security
  • Provide user support on all systems utilised within the organisation to improve organisational efficiency including ERP software, IMS (Integrated Management System) and other related systems
  • Troubleshoot bugs, errors and inconsistencies
  • Provide training to end users on the company’s systems
  • Proactively investigate ways to reduce support calls and problems experienced
  • Provide mentorship to where necessary

Knowledge / experience:

  • PHP / Javascript / HTML / Angular / Typescript / Nodejs development
  • Knowledge of Git (or another revision control system) would be advantageous

Minimum Qualifications:

  • National Diploma: Information Technology or equivalent application development degree or BSc Computer Science

Learn more/Apply for this position