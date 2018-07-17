Software Developer -PE/JBay

Our client, a digital asset company based in Jeffrey’s Bay is seeking to appoint a Software Developer.Candidates can be based in Jeffrey’s Bay or Port Elizabeth!
Key Outputs:
- Analyze manual processes and develop systems accordingly to fulfil user requirements
- Provide input into and developing system specifications
- Refine processes and procedures, by automating manual processes used throughout the company to enhance productivity
- Co-ordinate and execute multiple projects according to business requirements
- Design / implementation / development of databases using MS SQL Server (queries, stored procedures, triggers, creation / maintenance of jobs, etc.)
- Manage SQL databases by enhancing performance, integrity and maintaining application security
- Provide user support on all systems utilised within the organisation to improve organisational efficiency including ERP software, IMS (Integrated Management System) and other related systems
- Troubleshoot bugs, errors and inconsistencies
- Provide training to end users on the company’s systems
- Proactively investigate ways to reduce support calls and problems experienced
- Provide mentorship to where necessary
Knowledge / experience:
- PHP / Javascript / HTML / Angular / Typescript / Nodejs development
- Knowledge of Git (or another revision control system) would be advantageous
Minimum Qualifications:
- National Diploma: Information Technology or equivalent application development degree or BSc Computer Science