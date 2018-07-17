Software Developer -PE/JBay

Our client, a digital asset company based in Jeffrey’s Bay is seeking to appoint a Software Developer.Candidates can be based in Jeffrey’s Bay or Port Elizabeth!

Key Outputs:

Analyze manual processes and develop systems accordingly to fulfil user requirements

Provide input into and developing system specifications

Refine processes and procedures, by automating manual processes used throughout the company to enhance productivity

Co-ordinate and execute multiple projects according to business requirements

Design / implementation / development of databases using MS SQL Server (queries, stored procedures, triggers, creation / maintenance of jobs, etc.)

Manage SQL databases by enhancing performance, integrity and maintaining application security

Provide user support on all systems utilised within the organisation to improve organisational efficiency including ERP software, IMS (Integrated Management System) and other related systems

Troubleshoot bugs, errors and inconsistencies

Provide training to end users on the company’s systems

Proactively investigate ways to reduce support calls and problems experienced

Provide mentorship to where necessary

Knowledge / experience:

PHP / Javascript / HTML / Angular / Typescript / Nodejs development

Knowledge of Git (or another revision control system) would be advantageous

Minimum Qualifications:

National Diploma: Information Technology or equivalent application development degree or BSc Computer Science

