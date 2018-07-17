System Configuration Manager(Active Directory)

An international IT business solutions company is seeking an SCCM Engineer to join their dynamic team.We are currently looking for an SCCM Engineer who be tasked with proactive monitoring, management, configuration, and day to day operational ownership of the Enterprise Services Site Active Directory, and Exchange. You will be required to operate across multiple countries supporting and assisting remote site support engineers and working cohesively across all ITO with all support teams.What we will expect you to do:

You will be responsible for the monitoring, recording, diagnosing, reporting, escalation and management of Active Directory environment across a global deployed infrastructure base.

You will be required to fulfil an operational proactive role to ensure that future incidents are prevented and current incidents are resolved or escalated through the relevant processes.

You will develop a basic understanding of company Services customer’s business, crucial project management and administration abilities such as report writing, as well as being proficient in operational documentation with attention to detail.

You will be required to manage, diagnosing and restoring items in Exchange servers.

You will be required to share and grow the proactive requirements of the role by adding visibility and improving the current monitoring systems and sharing with the wider team.

You will be required to troubleshoot OS specific errors, and be involved in the deployment of Microsoft patches during patching weekends.

You might be required to assist with Enterprise stand-by on a rotational basis.

Maintain customer SCCM and SCOM environments.

Work passionately to analyse, design, install, and problem solve company client’s hardware and software.

Qualifications and Experience:

SCCM & SCOM Experience essential

A degree/diploma in Information Technology

Active Directory Experience

Microsoft Exchange 2010/13 Experience

O365 Experience

Active Directory and Microsoft Exchange integration with Airwatch

Understanding of cloud technology and integration with O365, Google, iCloud

Own vehicle and drivers licence essential

Good English language skills

Key abilities required:

Able to be a good team player, because we need you to comfortably interact and liaise with management, co-workers and clients alike

Able to have an investigative nature – to be able to spot risks and resolve issues quickly and with the minimum disruption to our client’s business

Able to work independently and within a team is key

We need you to drive the successful operation of our clients’ systems forward

You must begin to specialise in a particular field of either technology, vendor or product whilst maintaining a broad technology understanding

