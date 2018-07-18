Business Analyst

Business Analyst coming from a Financial/Insurance services background with at least 3 years’ experience. My client based in the Cape Winelands is looking for a Business Analyst that will act as an interface between business and software development. Qualification:Matric Degree in I.TFTI in Business Analysis Skills & Experience: Minimum of 3 years’ experience as a Business AnalystExperience in an Agile environment will be advantageousExperience in creation of business and functional specifications Job Description:Act as an interface between the business and software development team to ensure that the business requirements are delivered in the implemented solutionBuild and maintain strong relationships with internal clients and act as a product owner of the software solutionParticipate in the planning and prioritization of new features and system enhancements with business stakeholders. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, SANDY-LEE WILLIAMS on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT028031.

