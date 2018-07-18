IT Project Manager

We are currently searching for inspiring colleagues who are smart, fun, digital-thinking, ambitious and looking for the challenge to transform an industry.
You will need to act as a Scrum Master, do feature costing clients and be able to report in waterfall for others, that’s the challenge.
– Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors
– Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget
– Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders
– Ensure resource availability and allocation
– Develop and maintain detailed plan to track progress
– Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques
– Report and escalate to management as needed
– Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders
– Perform risk management to minimize project risks
– Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors
– Manage operational activities