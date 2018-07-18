IT Technician – Uitenhage

Requirements
- Senior certificate with A+ and N+ or relevant IT Diploma
- At least 2 years experience in PC hardware, PC operating
Systems, PC Networking hardware and LAN hardware as well as all PC peripherals
- Willing to work shifts
- Own transport and drivers licence essential
- Essential to live in Uitenhage due to call outs
You will be responsible for the:
- Support and Maintain IT function in production across shifts
- Attend to Hardware, Operating Systems, Software and Network
repairs relating to production
- Assisting in all critical IT production points
- Maintain necessary levels of spare parts for production
- Maintain critical backup for local data
- Implement Maintenance plans for IT equipment