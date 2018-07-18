Junior Business Analyst

We are looking for a Business Analyst who will be part of the vital link between our Customer & Digital team, Clients and the business objectives. Supporting and contributing to the analytical, building, testing, deployment and operational tasks of our software products. The role is also responsible for managing daily operational issues via the Service Desk and prioritising accordingly with the team members.

– Help design, document and maintain system processes

– Support the Sponsor/Project Owner in their efforts to guide the project’s implementation activities, including the requirements planning stage and the management of change requests.

– Analyse the current business systems process and design the “to be” business systems process by using the identified design principles and document the ideas by working through increasing levels of design detail (i.e. conceptual/high level/detailed design levels).

– Create user stories, use cases and functional specifications according to the Business Requirements.

– Create project budgets within the SDLC.

– Presenting comprehensive solution demonstrations to clients and colleagues.

– Report on common sources of technical issues or questions and make recommendations to development team.

– Constantly be on the lookout for ways to improve monitoring, discover issues and deliver better value to the customer.

– Manage the Service Desk queries and user requests.

