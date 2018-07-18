Junior Technician

Junior Technician (POS)

Duties:

– Networking, Printing and Troubleshooting, diagnose, and repair units while in the field

– Coordinate all major issues with the Network Administrator

– Document and report all incidents with network access to Network Administrator immediately

– Maintain records of service calls, training, and expenses

– Provide on-call emergency service as required and maintain communication with the department manager while in the field

– Report to work in a timely manner, according to assigned schedule

– Attend meetings, programs, and in-service training as required

– Educate customers on preventive maintenance and safety regulations, and provide general customer service on the phone and in person

– Fault find network issues and resolve it or escalate to Network Administrator

Requirements:

– Matric

– Own Vehicle + Valid Drivers License

– A+ Certification

– N+ Certification

– MCSA Certification

– MCSE Certification

– 3-5 Years experience in similar field

– Good written and verbal skills

