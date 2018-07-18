Junior Technician (POS)
Duties:
– Networking, Printing and Troubleshooting, diagnose, and repair units while in the field
– Coordinate all major issues with the Network Administrator
– Document and report all incidents with network access to Network Administrator immediately
– Maintain records of service calls, training, and expenses
– Provide on-call emergency service as required and maintain communication with the department manager while in the field
– Report to work in a timely manner, according to assigned schedule
– Attend meetings, programs, and in-service training as required
– Educate customers on preventive maintenance and safety regulations, and provide general customer service on the phone and in person
– Fault find network issues and resolve it or escalate to Network Administrator
Requirements:
– Matric
– Own Vehicle + Valid Drivers License
– A+ Certification
– N+ Certification
– MCSA Certification
– MCSE Certification
– 3-5 Years experience in similar field
– Good written and verbal skills