Mid-level Java Developer

Wanting to join a financial firm growing in the markets every day. Become part of their development team and gain experience. If you fit the below criteria you should apply. Qualification:MatricDegree in IT or any IT related Degree Skills & Experience: Minimum 3 – 5+ years Core Java experienceMinimum 3 – 5 + years J2EE experienceSpring and Spring-Boot frameworksHibernate or JPAStrong database skills (MySQL and DynamoDB experience beneficial)Exposure to e-Commerce and / or payments industryExperienced in using SOAP web services and RESTful web servicesXML / JSON / JavaScriptAWS knowledge/experience beneficialUnderstanding of SOA and Microservice ArchitecturesUnderstanding of Agile programming methodologies and principles as well as tools that support thisJUnit and JMeter Job Description:The Mid-Level Java Developer will need to solve complex, analytical problems with innovative approaches and solutions.The qualified individual will be a team player that has extensive experience developing applications through Java.Familiarity with various technologies is essential, as is attention to detail and thoroughness. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, MARISA LUDSKI on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT028044.

