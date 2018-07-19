C++ Software Developer

C++ Software DeveloperIf you have been waiting for doors to open, it’s finally happening!Our client is looking for a meticulous C++ developer that is capable of delivering well-designed and steady software that will create a natural pyramid that will escalate you into the lead position in software project teams.Minimum requirements

Relevant Degree / Diploma

4+ years’ C++ Development

Server-side development, GIT version control, OS Agnostic Software, TDD and Continuous Integration experience is essential for this role.

Successful candidates will be able to work throughout the stack on middleware, front-end and DB technologies

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to excel in your career, apply today.Connect with your future! Visit our Website hi-tech.co.za to upload your updated CV or to review more of the top positions we currently have available. Hi-Tech IT and Architecture is an established recruitment brand in the IT and Architectural market with more than 20 years in the industry, we have many of the very best opportunities in permanent employment with Employers of Choice in SA and Africa! Apply today or call Angie Scaife on (contact number).Please note that your CV will be listed on our database when you apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider this application unsuccessful. However your CV will still be searchable on our database for any of the other suitable positions as they become available. We will stay in contact. Your application will be managed with the greatest of confidentiality and professionalism. Thank you.

Learn more/Apply for this position