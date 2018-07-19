Full Stack Developer

Ready to step up in your career? A really awesome company in Cape Town’s CBD is looking for an experienced C# Developer to take charge and add value to their business. You will be challenged on a regular basis but also remunerated with a list of benefits as well. Qualification:MatricIT Relevant Degree or qualification (advantageous) Skills & Experience: Minimum 4 years’ experience in:C#.NETAngularReactNodeSQLJavaScript, HTML5, CSS (advantageous) Job Description:This enticing opportunity requires a highly driven Full Stack Developer to develop, maintain and enhance software within different industries.This is a great opportunity to grow your career while you work on the bleeding edge of technology.This company does not have a lot of red tape and they are looking for someone who shows innovation and out-of-the-box thinking. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, JUNAID KALAM on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT028056.

