C# Software Developer

C# Software Developer

Experience and knowledge of the Microsoft Stack, .Net Framework and WCF

Development in HTML5, Silverlight and Web Services

ITIL / Microsoft Certified Professional or Technology Specialist

BSc Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering Development

6-8 years’ development experience

WCF, ASMX Services

JSON and XML based web services

Microsoft C# development experience

HTML5

AngularJS

Bootstrap

Microsoft .Net Framework 3.5 and higher

NHibernate ORM’s

Microsoft T-SQL

Xamirin

Objective-C

C++

Javascript

CSS

NodeJS

Microsoft SQL

Connect with your future! Visit our Website hi-tech.co.za to upload your updated CV or to review more of the top positions we currently have available. Hi-Tech IT and Architecture is an established recruitment brand in the IT and Architectural market with more than 20 years in the industry, we have many of the very best opportunities in permanent employment with Employers of Choice in SA and Africa! Apply today or call Angie Scaife on (contact number).Please note that your CV will be listed on our database when you apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider this application unsuccessful. However your CV will still be searchable on our database for any of the other suitable positions as they become available. We will stay in contact. Your application will be managed with the greatest of confidentiality and professionalism. Thank you.

Learn more/Apply for this position