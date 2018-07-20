Mobile Developer Android

Mobile Developer Android – 3 years PLUSAn employer of choice is looking for an Android Developer to implement a complete user interface in the form of a mobile web application.Minimum requirements

Relevant IT Degree/ Diploma

Android Developer with 3 years PLUS

Java

Junit

Android API’s

Knowledge of the SOLID principles (Clean code)

OO concepts

TDD

BDD

Testing methodologies (Smoke / Pen / Integration)

Software design patterns

Good problem solving skills

Agile (Scrum & Kanban)

Atlassian tools : Confluence / JIRA / Bamboo

GIT

Continuous integration

Data structures and algorithms

Robolectric

Calabash

If you are passionate about IT and looking for a new challenge, let us know today.Connect with your future! Visit our Website hi-tech.co.za to upload your updated CV or to review more of the top positions we currently have available. Hi-Tech IT and Architecture is an established recruitment brand in the IT and Architectural market with more than 20 years in the industry, we have many of the very best opportunities in permanent employment with Employers of Choice in SA and Africa! Apply today or call Angie Scaife on (contact number).Please note that your CV will be listed on our database when you apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider this application unsuccessful. However your CV will still be searchable on our database for any of the other suitable positions as they become available. We will stay in contact. Your application will be managed with the greatest of confidentiality and professionalism. Thank you.

Learn more/Apply for this position