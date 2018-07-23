Analyst Developer .NET

Analyst Developer .NetAn employer of choice that specializes in cosmetics is offering an exciting opportunity to a dynamic skillful Analyst Developer to join their organization and work on prestigious projects.Minimum requirements

A relevant IT qualification

4 years’ Proven development experience

Must have completed a relevant systems analysis and design course (or equivalent)

SQL (T-SQL, 4+ years)

C# (4+ years)

Windows Services (multi-threaded)

Web Services

.Net Framework

IIS

OO Development Methodologies

An understanding of SOA

WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)

WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation) & XAML

MVC or MVVM Design Pattern

Powershell

UML

Mandatory skills

IT systems development processes (SDLC)



Application development



Standards and governance



Testing practices

